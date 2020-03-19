Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $29,751.65 and $26,427.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00630989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008398 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.