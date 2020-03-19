ThoreCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109,902.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 16% against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1,154.80 or 0.19138345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $100.10 million and $109,902.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.02502559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00196664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.