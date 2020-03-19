ThoreNext (THX) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00070323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $90.96 million and approximately $78,377.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.02522324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00197406 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00036075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

