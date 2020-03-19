Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 467.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,610 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.45% of Callon Petroleum worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 539,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 81,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 177,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 118,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. 31,166,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,000,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPE shares. Roth Capital cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,620,863.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 50,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,500. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

