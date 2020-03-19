Thunder Token (TT) Price Up 65.5% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $18.69 million and $2.49 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Upbit, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

