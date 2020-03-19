Tidex Token (TDX) Market Cap Hits $698,527.57

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $698,527.57 and $5,417.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00001202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.02544495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00198087 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00038409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

