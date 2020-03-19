Tierion Reaches Market Cap of $13.66 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and $804,601.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Huobi and Gate.io. Over the last week, Tierion has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.02502527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00197324 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Liqui, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.