TIG Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,023 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 887,126 shares during the quarter. Mellanox Technologies accounts for approximately 3.3% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Mellanox Technologies worth $77,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,723 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 394,731 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,255,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,066,795 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $242,187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,427 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SP Angel raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,057. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $123.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

