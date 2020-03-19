TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $60.49 Million Investment in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 721,702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,486,000. InterXion accounts for approximately 2.6% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.94% of InterXion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in InterXion in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. grace capital bought a new position in InterXion in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in InterXion in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in InterXion in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in InterXion in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

INXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:INXN remained flat at $$77.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. InterXion Holding NV has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

