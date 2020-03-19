TIG Advisors LLC Sells 1,052,107 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,744,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,052,107 shares during the quarter. Cypress Semiconductor makes up approximately 6.7% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $157,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

CY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of CY stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,219,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 220.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.