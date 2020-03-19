TigerCash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.69 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $442,228.58 and $3.69 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.03182837 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016362 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

