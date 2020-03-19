Tilray Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilray in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Shares of TLRY opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Tilray has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $1,805,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Tilray by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Tilray by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Tilray by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.