Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Major Shareholder Buys $11,356.18 in Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $11,356.18. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,948 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $19,781.08.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,943 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,159.55.

On Thursday, February 27th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 24,121 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,746.43.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,403 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $23,786.97.

Shares of TIPT stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $4.99. 113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,657. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $219.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.11. Tiptree Inc has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the third quarter worth $78,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 31.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tiptree by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at $6,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIPT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

