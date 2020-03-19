Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $3,282.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005391 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001225 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000140 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 904,503,019 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.