Titan Machinery (TITN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $182.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.41.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

