Titcoin Trading Down 28.8% Over Last Week (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Titcoin has a market cap of $12,317.01 and $10.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titcoin has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,219.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.00 or 0.03585558 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00720906 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000629 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 66,010,353 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

