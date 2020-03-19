TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.22.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,566,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,355. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

