TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Nomura

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Nomura from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TJX. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 901,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,795,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $353,897,000 after buying an additional 293,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $789,572,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

