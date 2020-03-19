Todd Foley Sells 9,653 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Todd Foley sold 9,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $145,953.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $123,574.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. 330,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,357. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 12.39. The stock has a market cap of $663.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

