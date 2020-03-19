Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.12. 4,446,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,981. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

