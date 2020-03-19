Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF makes up 3.5% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,965. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06.

