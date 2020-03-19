Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 5.8% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

IWV traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.30. 802,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.17 and its 200 day moving average is $181.27. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

