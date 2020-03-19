TORC Oil and Gas (TOG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE: TOG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2020 – TORC Oil and Gas was given a new C$2.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – TORC Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$1.25.

3/17/2020 – TORC Oil and Gas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – TORC Oil and Gas was given a new C$2.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – TORC Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$1.75.

3/13/2020 – TORC Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – TORC Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$2.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – TORC Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – TORC Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$3.00.

3/2/2020 – TORC Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – TORC Oil and Gas was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – TORC Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

2/12/2020 – TORC Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

1/31/2020 – TORC Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at C$0.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.74. The company has a market cap of $128.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. TORC Oil and Gas Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 65.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. TORC Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -169.41%.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

