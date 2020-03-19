Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.50.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.00%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.