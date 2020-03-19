Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. FMR LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,460,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,089,000 after purchasing an additional 147,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,448,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,116,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

SSNC stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,224. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

