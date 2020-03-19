Total SA (EPA:FP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Total SA (EPA:FP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.83 ($59.11).

A number of research firms have commented on FP. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of FP stock opened at €21.80 ($25.34) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.69. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

