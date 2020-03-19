TouchCon (TOC) Market Cap Reaches $363,284.73

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $363,284.73 and approximately $2,271.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004421 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00367917 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00001029 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016239 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002435 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005156 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo.

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

