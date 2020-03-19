Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Nomura

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Nomura from $96.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.11. 47,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.90. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,678,000 after buying an additional 148,387 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $4,829,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $113,249,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

