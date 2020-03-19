Traders Buy Large Volume of ADT Call Options (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 15,233 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,510% compared to the typical volume of 946 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.96. ADT has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ADT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

