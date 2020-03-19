Traders Purchase High Volume of HD Supply Call Options (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,014 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 841% compared to the average daily volume of 639 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.68. 3,112,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,428. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

