Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ceridian HCM Put Options (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 24,717 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,685% compared to the average daily volume of 653 put options.

Shares of CDAY traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.90. 1,662,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.55. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,032,000 after buying an additional 2,401,339 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after buying an additional 2,064,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after buying an additional 1,184,659 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,701,000 after buying an additional 1,053,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,461,000 after buying an additional 661,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDAY. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

