TransAtlantic Petroleum (TAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

TransAtlantic Petroleum stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

