TransAtlantic Petroleum (TNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum alerts:

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.