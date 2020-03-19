Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) & Datadog (OTCMKTS:DDOG) Critical Survey

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 16.89% 16.09% 8.43% Datadog N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trend Micro and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A Datadog 0 8 6 0 2.43

Datadog has a consensus target price of $45.60, suggesting a potential upside of 37.76%. Given Datadog’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trend Micro and Datadog’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.52 billion 3.46 $256.43 million $1.84 20.53 Datadog $362.78 million 27.10 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -220.67

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trend Micro beats Datadog on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. It serves finance, insurance, and retail industries, as well as government institutions. Trend Micro Incorporated has a partnership with Moxa Inc. to develop solutions to protect industrial Internet of Things environments; and strategic partnership with Luxoft Holding, Inc. to offer intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems to detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber-attacks on connected cars. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

