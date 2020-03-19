Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.66. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Trex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $504,951.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,442.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TREX traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.85. Trex has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

