Trias (TRY) Reaches Market Cap of $923,287.15

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Trias has a total market capitalization of $923,287.15 and approximately $1.33 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.02502559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00196664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,303,526,141 tokens. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

