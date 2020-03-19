Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.95 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Trip.com Group updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $23.44. 223,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,085,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

