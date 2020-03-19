Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TCOM has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.57. 4,292,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,085,443. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

