Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Stake Trimmed by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,372 shares during the quarter. Triple-S Management makes up 1.2% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 7.27% of Triple-S Management worth $32,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 6,965.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Shares of Triple-S Management stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 8,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,717. The stock has a market cap of $320.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Triple-S Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.35 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.