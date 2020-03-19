Truegame (TGAME) Market Cap Hits $222,600.17

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 46% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Truegame token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $222,600.17 and approximately $24,591.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 69.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.02568255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00197463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

