TrustVerse (TRV) Market Capitalization Tops $2.89 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $299,080.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.40 or 0.04175073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00067641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00039093 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003816 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

