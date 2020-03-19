PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Sell”

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.09. 136,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.67. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 212,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,120,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,689,988 shares of company stock worth $46,263,732. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,056,000 after acquiring an additional 418,750 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,125,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after buying an additional 58,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $52,571,000. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,477,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after acquiring an additional 118,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 524,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

