Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) a C$20.00 Price Target

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$20.00 price target by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.17.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,602,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,366. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.17.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$1,350,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at C$3,452,721.90. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.83, for a total value of C$418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at C$2,422,668.11. Insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,357 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.