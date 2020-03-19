Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates Hold Rating for Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.25 to C$1.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.72.

Shares of PD stock remained flat at $C$0.47 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,066,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,716. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 million and a PE ratio of 23.50.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Allen R. Hagerman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at C$43,080.66. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

