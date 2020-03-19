Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -2.78

Media coverage about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a news sentiment score of -2.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Tuesday Morning’s ranking:

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

TUES has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.39.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.