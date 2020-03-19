Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TLW. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 91.57 ($1.20).

TLW stock opened at GBX 7.96 ($0.10) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.50. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a market cap of $113.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

