Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG) Insider Anthony Bromovsky Purchases 240,000 Shares

Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG) insider Anthony Bromovsky bought 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,400 ($66,298.34).

Shares of TUNG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 21 ($0.28). 175,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.76. Tungsten Corp PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 55 ($0.72).

About Tungsten

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

