Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.9% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Facebook by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.13. 39,797,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,054,116. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.35. The company has a market capitalization of $436.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

