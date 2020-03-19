Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Sold by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 139,709 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 135,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 58,198 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,902 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

TKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 80,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,580. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

