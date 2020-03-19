Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.89% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $42,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -5.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $729,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,502,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,500 shares of company stock worth $8,354,445 in the last three months.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.